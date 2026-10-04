AC Milan have a clear plan for the future. In January, they will again be among the main players in the transfer market as they look to pull off a major coup. Gerry Cardinale wants to hand Ruben Amorim a top-class player in the mould of Gonçalo Ramos, someone who can add value on and off the pitch for both the team and the club. Right now, the leading name is Endrick, a striker born in 2006 who belongs to Real Madrid, where he has played only a bit-part role this season. After the conversation at the start of the season with Mourinho, the former Lyon talent expected to play and to be the first alternative to the starters, but the numbers tell a different story: just one appearance and four minutes played all season, at the end of the Liga match against Elche.
How AC Milan can afford Endrick of Real Madrid (even if Champions League)
Real open to a loan move
A few weeks are needed for a definitive assessment, but Endrick knows he cannot afford to gather cobwebs on the bench. At 20, he needs to play regularly. A move in January is a credible option, it only remains to be seen in what form. As reported by Matteo Moretto, the former Palmeiras gem was open to AC Milan in the summer, but Real Madrid blocked everything. That could change in January, with the club open to a loan move so as not to lose control of the player. AC Milan are considering that option, but Cardinale is not especially keen on it. The head of RedBird, who has a good relationship with Endrick's agency, Roc Nation, is studying a proposal for a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. Roma also remain in the picture, another destination the Brazilian likes.
How much does Endrick cost
Pato, the former Milan striker, confirmed Cardinale's interest in Endrick while speaking on the sidelines of the Festival Dello Sport in Trento: "I think he has to change, because it is hard for him to play in Madrid. I know Cardinale was trying to bring him to Milan, we talked about it, then in the end nothing came of it. In January? I don’t know that." Real Madrid signed Endrick in 2022 for a base fee of €35 million plus bonuses of up to €25 million. Any club trying to sign him permanently would need to make a major offer, not less than €60 million.
Champions not necessary for the signing of Endrick
In other circumstances, AC Milan would have waited until June, or at least until they had secured their minimum objective of qualifying for next season's Champions League. But competition is fierce and AC Milan have shown they can make major investments even without Europe's top competition. As reported by Calcio e Finanza , the accounts have been supported above all by revenue sources that are less directly dependent on sporting results in Europe. For the first time in the club's history, sponsorship income has passed €100 million, while Serie A ticketing revenue has also risen and the club have relied heavily on capital gains. In the 2021/22 financial year, the last before RedBird's arrival, turnover stood at €297.7 million. Compared to then, growth has reached 56.1%.
The choice of Adidas
AC Milan will present the project for the new San Siro stadium with Inter at the end of October and want to keep growing revenue from ticketing and sponsors. Reports of a return to Adidas as technical sponsor, once the contract with Puma expires on 30 June 2028, should be viewed in that context. As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the German company currently pays AC Milan just over €25 million for the technical sponsorship, according to the latest available accounts for the 2024/25 season. The documents for the 2025/26 financial year will reveal the value of the agreement for last season, but it is reasonable to expect growth on that front too if a new deal with Adidas is agreed.
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