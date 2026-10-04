AC Milan have a clear plan for the future. In January, they will again be among the main players in the transfer market as they look to pull off a major coup. Gerry Cardinale wants to hand Ruben Amorim a top-class player in the mould of Gonçalo Ramos, someone who can add value on and off the pitch for both the team and the club. Right now, the leading name is Endrick, a striker born in 2006 who belongs to Real Madrid, where he has played only a bit-part role this season. After the conversation at the start of the season with Mourinho, the former Lyon talent expected to play and to be the first alternative to the starters, but the numbers tell a different story: just one appearance and four minutes played all season, at the end of the Liga match against Elche.