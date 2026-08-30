Al-Shabab have entered the Benzema saga. Informed sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" on Sunday that the club want to sign the veteran forward.

Having approved a move for the France striker, Al-Shabab have asked the Saudi Pro League to help smooth the deal through. Benzema, though, is still refusing to join "the Lions".

According to the same source, Benzema has told Al-Hilal's management he wants to stay, or else agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent. In that case he would pocket all his remaining dues through to the end of his deal on 30 June 2027.

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