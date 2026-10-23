Real Madrid travel to face their traditional rivals Barcelona the day after tomorrow, Sunday, in the top fixture of the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Barcelona lead the La Liga table with a perfect record (27 points), six points clear of Real Madrid in third.

The newspaper AS report that Real Madrid star Fede Valverde has been impressing at right-back, though whether he keeps the role for the Clásico remains undecided.

It may also be the tactic José Mourinho uses to upset the plans of his Barcelona counterpart, Hansi Flick.

Mourinho's call will dictate the movements of the rest of the side, and it holds the key to the line-up. That position and the identity of the second centre-back are the only two still in question, with nine already settled.

Most of the team picks itself, and there is real confidence over the names who will start.

Thibaut Courtois takes his place in goal, the keeper who has saved around 45 of 59 shots faced. Ahead of him comes Konaté, all but confirmed after being rested against Leipzig.

The same goes for Cucurella at left-back and Tchouaméni in the holding midfield role.

Further forward, Bellingham and Diomandé are set to start, the latter down the left because Vinícius Júnior serves the second match of his suspension. Mbappé is nailed on too.