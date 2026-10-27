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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Henry in the firing line: did he insult Yamal on the Ballon d'Or stage?

T. Henry
L. Yamal
Barcelona
France
Spain

More criticism for the French star after his mockery of Kate Scott

Thierry Henry faced criticism for his performance hosting the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London yesterday, drawing fire over comments aimed at both his co-presenter Kate Scott and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The Frenchman cut across Scott as she pronounced the name of Brazil legend Socrates, honoured with an award for the best humanitarian work carried out by a footballer. "What do you mean? We don't have any philosophers here," Henry said.

Scott repeated his pronunciation and hit back: "Apologies for my pronunciation, everyone. Trust Terry to pronounce it correctly." Henry kept interrupting, adding: "Yes, Dr Socrates, we won't argue here."

Read also: A surprise awaits Ronaldo in the Portugal national team


  • "Henry is insolent"!

    Scottish writer Andrew Downie, author of "Doctor Socrates: Footballer, Philosopher, Legend", wasn't impressed. He criticised Henry over the exchange with Scott, according to the Metro website.

    Writing on X, Downie said: "Thierry Henry is rude and what he said is not true. She (Scott) pronounced the name correctly. I know that, I wrote a whole book about this man."

  • Controversy, meanwhile, flared over Henry's exchange with Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona star climbed on stage to collect the best young talent award for a third year running.

    Henry said to Yamal: "It's your third award, isn't it? But is it the award you really wanted to win?"

    Yamal had finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or standings, behind Kylian Mbappé and the winner, Harry Kane.

    The question drew laughter from the audience and a smile from Yamal, according to "The Sun", "but some viewers on social media were quick to accuse Henry of bullying the young player".

    The British newspaper rounded up a handful of reactions. One person said: "Yamal is 19 years old, he finished second last year and third this year, how is Henry bullying him in front of everyone".

    Another wrote: "This is inappropriate behaviour from Thierry Henry. It's nice of Lamine Yamal to stay calm".

    Not everyone agreed. "But some other fans argued that Henry did not say anything wrong", the report went on, with one commenting: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said".

    Read also: The Messi and Iniesta controversy returns: Spain's only voter: Kane does not deserve the Ballon d'Or

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