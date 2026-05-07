Arsenal are set to be Cerci's new club, though nothing has been officially signed and her departure from Hoffenheim has yet to be announced. The 25-year-old is clearly seeking a fresh challenge.

However, she will not be moving to a Bundesliga rival. Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch acknowledged this in March: "We wouldn't have minded if she'd chosen VfL. It's no secret that I tried my best to bring her to Wolfsburg."

Wolfsburg will still need to replace top scorer Lineth Beerensteyn and Alexandra Popp after the season, but Cerci will not be part of that rebuild. As for her next step, she says, "Of course I want to win titles. In principle, I'm open to going abroad at some point, but I haven't thought about it yet."