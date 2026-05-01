In a surprise move, manager Vincent Kompany drafted Alphonso Davies into the starting line-up ahead of Konrad Laimer for the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. Although the 25-year-old Canadian left-back did concede the penalty that led to the 2–3 defeat, he otherwise delivered a solid performance.
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He's suddenly training on his own! Concerns over an FC Bayern Munich star
His half-time substitution was unexpected. After the 4–5 thriller, sporting director Max Eberl deflected responsibility, saying, "Those are decisions made by the coaching staff." He still praised Davies for a "very, very good" performance.
However, health issues may have been behind the switch: as Bild reports, Davies sat out Thursday's team session and instead completed an individual programme with rehabilitation coach Simon Martinello, focusing on running and light ball work.
It is still unclear whether Davies will feature in Saturday's Bundesliga game against 1. FC Heidenheim or Wednesday's return leg versus PSG. Should he miss out, Kompany can call on Laimer, Josip Stanisic or Hiroki Ito at full-back.
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FC Bayern: Alphonso Davies has been sidelined repeatedly recently
Davies spent months on the sidelines last year after tearing his cruciate ligament, eventually returning in December. His return was not smooth: in January, illness sidelined him temporarily, and from February to March he struggled with muscle problems. In the Bundesliga, he started the last two matches against VfB Stuttgart and FSV Mainz 05, earning a surprise call-up against PSG.
There was also positive news from Säubener Straße on Thursday: Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof, sidelined recently with muscle-fibre tears, joined parts of the team session. Their progress raises hopes that they could return to the squad for the clash with PSG.