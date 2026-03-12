The striker has caught the eye at the Croatian first division club. Despite NK Osijek's difficult season, which currently sees them fighting against relegation, Matkovic has managed to attract attention. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Osijek president Robert Spehar himself confirmed that the young striker is already on the radar of several clubs. Speaking to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, he described the current buzz surrounding the player:

"He's being bombarded with calls from managers – Dinamo, Hajduk, Bayern, I don't know who else is being mentioned. I think his head is like a drum. Someone from the club has to be with him around the clock to see what happens next and how things progress."