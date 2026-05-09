After being eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, Bayern Munich will require a standout goalkeeper against Wolfsburg to prevent falling behind and to ultimately claim victory. Youngster Tom Bischof later criticises the Bavarians' performance and is immediately corrected by head coach Vincent Kompany.
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"He made a mistake in that interview": Vincent Kompany sets Bayern youngster straight after criticism of the high press
"Conceding so many goals and facing so many chances is never good," Bischof told Sky. "I've watched a few games from the sidelines recently, and we've simply lacked the basic counter-pressing – that immediate closing down after losing the ball."
Bishop, who completed the full 90 minutes in Wolfsburg, could not attribute the issue to fatigue at the end of a gruelling season, but noted, "That's why we often have to cover unnecessarily long distances." He added, "When we press high and fast, we score plenty of goals. Lately, though, we've conceded far too many."
Vincent Kompany explains why Bischof is wrong
Bischof had a point about the goals conceded; the record champions had recently shipped five in Paris and three each in Mainz and at home to Heidenheim. However, his take on the pressing drew a swift rebuttal from his manager.
"No, of course not," Kompany told Sky when asked if Bischof was correct. "He's a young player and he made a mistake in that interview."
The 40-year-old then referred to Wolfsburg's first-half dominance to justify his criticism: "You can't counter-press a hundred times if you keep losing possession straight away. The issue isn't a lack of desire to press; you simply can't win games that way. You don't have to decide games in the first ten or 15 minutes. You can counter-press once, twice, maybe three times, but eventually your legs will give out."
After the break, Bayern regained control and dominated possession, and that, Kompany noted, was "down to our behaviour when in possession."
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Kompany isn't angry with Bischof: "Tom's a great lad"
The 40-year-old coach shrugged off Bischof's comments with a wink. "Tom's a great lad, but I had a bit more perspective straight after the match," said Kompany.
Despite Harry Kane missing his first ever Bundesliga penalty—after converting 24 previously—Bayern still prevailed 1-0 in Wolfsburg thanks to Michael Olise's stunning goal.
On the final matchday this Saturday, Munich host newly promoted 1. FC Köln, before facing defending champions VfB Stuttgart in Berlin a week later for the DFB Cup.
FC Bayern in Wolfsburg: Two very different halves
Wolfsburg dominated the first half in attack, but Bayern turned the tables after the break (data: flashscore).
First half
Second half
Shots
15:5
2:11
Shots on target
5:1
0:8
Clear-cut chances
4:1
1:1
xG
2.32:0.94
0.75:0.92