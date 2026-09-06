Rodri is not yet at his best. Even so, the Barcelona star turned in an outstanding display against Valencia, sparking optimism on his first start for the Catalan side.

Sport newspaper reported in one of its articles that Rodri looked, at the Mestalla, as though he had worn the Barcelona shirt alongside his current teammates for 10 years.

His instincts help him here. A style built on passing, possession and collective play suits him, and he can impose that game in almost any circumstance. Yet the ease with which the former Manchester City player performs for a team so new to him still comes as a surprise.

He did not need an exceptional match or his very best form, a version that will arrive as the games pile up and his competitive rhythm returns, to answer some of the questions that had emerged in certain circles since his arrival.

Does Barcelona need Rodri? Will his physical condition hold up enough to keep him consistent? And can he finally gel with Pedri in midfield?

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