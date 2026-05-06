Manager Vincent Kompany has made just one change for the Champions League semi-final second leg against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, tasking Konrad Laimer with filling in at left-back. The Austrian replaces Alphonso Davies in the only tweak to the starting line-up after the 4-5 first-leg defeat.
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"He'll probably still play a part!" Kompany explains Bayern Munich's surprise change to the starting line-up against PSG
Davies's omission is unexpected, especially since Josip Stanisic was frequently exposed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first leg and looked vulnerable defensively. Nevertheless, Stanisic kept his place in the starting XI. Davies did concede an unfortunate handball penalty in that match, but he otherwise performed well.
Nevertheless, he was substituted at half-time after picking up an early yellow card. Vincent Kompany later called the move a "precautionary measure" on DAZN. So why did Davies end up on the bench and Laimer return to the starting line-up?
"Phonzy will probably still play a part today," said Kompany. However, Laimer and Stanisic had been "consistent throughout the season" and also knew the Parisian opponents inside out: "They've played against Paris many times and always done well. That's why I have complete confidence in them."
- IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
FC Bayern is relying on its 101-goal strike force.
After last weekend's 3-3 draw with 1. FC Heidenheim, Kompany has made six changes. Jonathan Tah, Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Jamal Musiala keep their places in the starting XI.
Behind them stand captain Manuel Neuer, defensive anchor Dayot Upamecano, and the versatile pair of Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic anchor the midfield, with Jamal Musiala operating just ahead. Up front, the 101-goal trio of Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz will aim to book a place in the 30 May final in Budapest.
Kompany still has plenty of firepower on the bench: Tom Bischof returned against Heidenheim, and Lennart Karl and Raphael Guerreiro are now fit again. Serge Gnabry remains sidelined with an injury.