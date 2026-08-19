He lays down the law: Mourinho issues his first warnings to Real Madrid players

José Mourinho has moved quickly to impose his rules inside Real Madrid. After more than a month at Valdebebas, he has begun reshaping the dressing room in line with a philosophy built on discipline, hard work and responsibility.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that the Portuguese coach has held meetings with the team's leaders and spoken individually with most of the players who entered his office. He is laying down the first foundations of a new culture within the squad, one he sees as essential to achieving the season's objectives.

The timing of Mourinho's Netflix documentary carries a special significance, according to "Marca". It revealed a side of his personality and his way of dealing with dressing rooms, the very mentality he is now seeking to apply inside Real Madrid.