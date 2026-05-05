A heated incident reportedly erupted at Real Madrid in late April, between the 2–1 win over Alavés (21 April) and the 1–1 draw at Real Betis (24 April). Once again, the focus is on Antonio Rüdiger.
Translated by
He is reportedly "losing his mind": Antonio Rüdiger is said to have struck teammates at Real Madrid
According to journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano on Onda Cero, the German international "lost his temper" in the dressing room during a training session, confronting full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapping him. It was said to be the culmination of several run-ins between Rüdiger and Carreras.
The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger is said to have confronted an unnamed teammate, an argument allegedly started by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal last Friday.
This is not Rüdiger's first disciplinary issue this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, team-mate Josip Stanisic publicly criticised the centre-back's on-pitch conduct. Getafe defender Diego Rico, only a few weeks ago, reiterated his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge on him, saying the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in".
These incidents come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger's form and discipline ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
- Getty Images
Rüdiger is already on thin ice under Nagelsmann: "The limit has been reached."
After Rüdiger lost his temper during last season's cup final against FC Barcelona (2–3 a.e.t.), insulting the referee and throwing a roll of tape at him, Nagelsmann and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler made their position clear.
"The limit has been reached. He must not allow himself to do this again, otherwise there will be serious consequences," Nagelsmann stated. "This is unacceptable, especially for a German international," emphasised Völler. "Toni is a top-class player, but as an international, he must show class in his behaviour too. He rightly demands respect for himself, and he must show this respect to others without exception."
In the months that followed, Rüdiger appeared contrite. "This discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility which I have failed to live up to at times. I take serious and objective criticism seriously, because I know myself that I've had moments that were clearly over the top," he told the FAZ back in March: "I don't want to be a source of unrest, but rather to provide stability and security."
- Getty Images
Real Madrid is sitting on a "powder keg": trouble brewing with Arbeloa and Mbappé?
Rüdiger is not the only one stirring trouble at Real Madrid right now. "The dressing room has become a powder keg," Mundo Deportivo recently reported, citing an unspecified incident involving the centre-back as well as a row between outgoing coach Álvaro Arbeloa and Dani Ceballos.
The Athletic now reports that Kylian Mbappé has also clashed with a member of staff, while L'Equipe claims growing frustration among the squad over the 27-year-old forward's privileges and behaviour.
Nerves are frayed at Los Blancos as the campaign winds down, a season that has been both disastrous and turbulent. Real will end the term without a single trophy and could suffer ultimate humiliation this weekend if FC Barcelona seal the title against them in El Clásico; a draw would suffice for Barça, who hold an eleven-point cushion with four rounds left.
The fallout could be severe: Toni Kroos is being lined up for a potential backroom role, while The Athletic claims that President Florentino Perez sees Jose Mourinho as his first choice to take charge on the touchline.