He is now regarded as a "model example": FC Bayern have apparently declared the former loan player to be off-limits internally

This season, Stanisic is on course to significantly surpass that tally. He currently has three goals and six assists from 28 competitive matches. Even a knee injury at the start of the season and a ligament injury in his ankle in January failed to throw him off his stride. For manager Vincent Kompany, he is currently indispensable, not least due to Alphonso Davies’ latest absence.

“Stani needed a bit of time. Now he’s here and has played his way into an important role,” said Kompany after the 1-1 draw against Stanisic’s former club Leverkusen last weekend. What has been particularly striking in recent weeks regarding Stanisic’s impressive development is how often the nominal right-back gets involved in the attack.

In Munich, Stanisic was long regarded as a rather defence-oriented full-back; in his youth, he played a lot in central defence. However, thanks to Kompany’s bold system, he is reinventing himself this season. This has not gone unnoticed by the FCB management. Sporting director Christoph Freund, for instance, considers Stanisic’s development to be “really good”. "He’s getting better and better on the ball, is increasingly confident going forward, and is very active."