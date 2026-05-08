According to the report, Real Madrid officials met with Mourinho's management team at the start of the week to advance negotiations, and contact has already been made with the manager himself. Club general manager Jose Angel Sanchez is said to be driving the push for Mourinho's appointment.

According to The Athletic, the 63-year-old also has a strong advocate in president Florentino Pérez and is regarded as the preferred candidate to return to the Real Madrid dugout next summer, 13 years after his last spell.

Mourinho is reportedly open to the move but has outlined two conditions: he wants "full control" and a "major say in transfers" before committing to a return to the Bernabéu.