He has made almost 50 international appearances for Germany: is Galatasaray set to pull off a surprise blockbuster transfer?

No transfer fee will be due, as it has long been clear that Brandt's BVB contract, set to expire at the end of June, will not be extended. Where he will play next is still open, as the 48-time Germany international stressed in early May after his final home appearance for Borussia against Frankfurt (3–2).

"I'm taking it one step at a time. It won't drag on until August," Brandt told Sky. Since his departure was confirmed, speculation has linked him with several clubs. A move abroad now appears more likely than a stay in the Bundesliga.