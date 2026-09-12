Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Redazione Goal and Filippo Cataldo

Translated by

‘He has an enormous aura’: Nick Woltemade reacts to a crazy horse comparison at Juventus

Serie A
Juventus
N. Woltemade

No sooner had he arrived at Juventus than the really big names and wild comparisons began raining down on Nick Woltemade. Ahead of his possible full-debut in the starting XI, the German striker has now revealed what Gianluigi Buffon’s legendary status triggers in him and how he experienced his first meeting with coach Luciano Spalletti.

A few days before the end of the transfer window, Woltemade told Tonali he was in talks with Juventus. The pair played together at Newcastle United in the Premier League last season. "I have a wonderful relationship with Tonali, I spoke to him a few days before the start of the season about my possible move to Juve, and he said to me: 'Ah, a great choice,'" Woltemade revealed.

Alongside Malick Thiaw, the foreign players around Tonali and Woltemade often had lunch together last season. Thiaw, like Woltemade a Germany international, previously played for AC Milan. "The two of them always

spoke positively to me about the Italian league, now I can finally talk about it too. Tonali wrote to me later to congratulate me on my signing for Juve, but I have not yet had the opportunity to speak with him this week."


  • Which player is Nick Woltemade compared with at Juventus?

    Soon after Woltemade's move, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon compared the German to former Juventus striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "To be mentioned in the same sentence as Ibrahimovic, and by Buffon no less, is incredible. When you hear players of that level talking about you, it is a really wonderful feeling, so I really appreciated it when he compared me to Ibrahomovic, and I hope that one day I will be able to say that I managed to repeat what he achieved. Buffon is a legend, and the very fact that he says my name makes me proud."

    That meant even more to Woltemade because Ibrahimovic "has always been a role model for me". "He was a player I liked to watch because of his technique, his abilities and his agility, I learned a great deal by watching him. He has always been an idol for me."


    • Advertisement

  • What does Nick Woltemade think of his coach Luciano Spalletti?

    "When I met Spalletti with my family for the first time, I said: 'Aura. He has an enormous aura. He seems calm, but he is very clear in what he wants, both on the pitch and off it. He helps me a lot and immediately started working a lot with me to make me better. I am sure that I will become a better player with him."



    In his free time, Spalletti breeds horses and compared Woltemade to a Friesian horse after his debut against Milan. "Spalletti compared me to a Friesian horse? I know that comparison, I have never seen this breed of horse in Germany, but I know that the intention was to describe me as a tall player who is also good on the ball, a nice guy who gets on well with everyone. I hope to see this horse live one day, for now I can trust him and take him at his word," said Woltemade.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV