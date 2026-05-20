The striker is set to compete in his second major tournament with the German national team, having already taken part in the 2024 European Championship on home soil. Since his debut in June 2024, he has featured in seven internationals without finding the net. His most recent outing came in October, in the World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Since then, however, Nagelsmann has left him out of both the final qualifiers and the friendlies against Switzerland.

Beier himself has recently calculated that he has a good chance of making the World Cup squad: "I hope that my performances give me cause for optimism. I've played a lot in recent weeks, and often well. I've racked up plenty of points and done everything I can to ensure that I'll hopefully be there on Thursday."

At club level, the 23-year-old has made a strong case for inclusion: excluding centre-forwards, he was Germany's most productive attacker this season, recording 20 points (ten goals, ten assists) for BVB.