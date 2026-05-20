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'He'd love to!' - Pep Guardiola tipped for sensational Liverpool move to replace Arne Slot ahead of Man City exit
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Slot under fire after dismal campaign
Slot’s tenure at Liverpool appears to be reaching a breaking point following a difficult season for the Reds. Despite securing Premier League glory last year and ending Man City’s run of four consecutive titles, the current campaign has been a dismal title defence. Liverpool are on track for a disappointing fifth-place finish, a result that has left Slot’s future in serious doubt.
The tension at Anfield has been exacerbated by internal friction, most notably with star forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian appeared to take a swipe at Slot’s tactics in a stinging social media post recently, further fuelling rumours of a potential managerial change. As the club considers its next steps, Pennant has suggested an audacious solution that would shake the foundations of English football.
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Pennant urges Liverpool to pounce for Guardiola
With Guardiola set to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer after ten trophy-laden years and 20 major honours, Pennant believes Liverpool should be first in line to secure his services. While Enzo Maresca is reportedly lined up as the successor at City, Guardiola's future remains a topic of intense speculation. Pennant insists that the rivalry between the two clubs should not be a barrier to a potential deal.
Speaking on talkSPORT’s Inside Liverpool, Pennant was emphatic when asked if he would welcome the Catalan coach to Anfield. “Of course, who wouldn’t? Every team on the planet would like Pep as their manager,” he stated.
Guardiola’s affinity for the Anfield atmosphere
While the move would undoubtedly be one of the most controversial in Premier League history, Pennant is convinced that Guardiola himself would find the lure of Anfield difficult to resist. The City boss has often praised the atmosphere at the stadium as a visitor with City, and Pennant believes the chance to lead the famous Kop would appeal to the 55-year-old.
“He’d love to [manage Liverpool]. Look at the Kop when you walk out. 100%. The atmosphere - he’d love to play in that,” Pennant added.
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Rivalry history no barrier to Anfield move
Pennant also dismissed the idea that Guardiola’s decade of service to City would make him persona non grata on Merseyside.
“Couldn't care less,” Pennant insisted when quizzed on the Spaniard's Etihad legacy. “If you're going come over here, play attractive football - as you do, win. Yeah, come here mate. Open arms pal, come on!”
Guardiola is expected to call time on his City tenure after their final game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday.