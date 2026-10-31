Ronaldo was meant to play his part in those awards by voting for the Kopa trophy, handed to the best young player in the world under the age of 21 and won this time by Barcelona's Spanish star Lamine Yamal.

The Portuguese declined to cast his vote, though. So did Frenchmen Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini, according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

It marks the fifth time Ronaldo has snubbed the award since his famous 2021 falling-out with Pascal Ferré, then editor-in-chief of France Football magazine.

The row kicked off when Ferré told the press that Ronaldo had confided in him that his greatest ambition was to retire with more Ballons d'Or than his Argentine rival Lionel Messi.

Those comments infuriated the Portuguese, who took to Instagram to deny the exchange ever happened. He branded the former editor a liar and accused him of trying to exploit his name.

Ronaldo hasn't been seen at the Ballon d'Or ceremony since. Not as a contender, not as a guest, and not even among those voting for the Kopa winner.