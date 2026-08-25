The curtain has come down on the first round of the second edition of the "Joy" elite Under-21 league. Three days of excitement and goals brought 36 strikes across 11 matches, big results and a surprise fall by the defending champions, with Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli and Al-Fateh leading the way in attack.

Al-Ettifaq made the strongest start of all. They routed Al-Tadamon 10-1 in the biggest win of the round to top the attacking scene from the very beginning.

Other emphatic victories followed. Al-Ansar hammered Al-Fateh 6-0, Al-Ahli beat Al-Feiha 3-1 and Al-Khaleej saw off Al-Qadsiah 3-1.