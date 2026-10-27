Has the Messi story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

One of the award's most controversial chapters dates back to 2010. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or that year, despite Spain being crowned World Cup winners in South Africa. Andrés Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands, came second, while Xavi Hernández came third.

Messi hardly lacked the credentials to win, standing as one of the most prominent stars in the world. But the result raised fresh questions about the fairness of the voting before the current criteria came in, and about how to weigh the individual brilliance of one player against a historic collective achievement.

The controversy did not stay confined to the fans. In April 2018, Pascal Ferré, then editor-in-chief of France Football magazine, published a tribute to Iniesta in which he apologised for never awarding him the Ballon d'Or throughout his career.

He wrote: "Forgive us, Andrés", describing his absence from the list of winners as one of the most painful of all, and speaking of what he called a "democratic flaw" that he hoped Iniesta would correct with an exceptional showing at the World Cup in Russia.

Ferré was talking about a player who finished the 2010 race as runner-up to Messi, then came third in 2012 behind Messi and Ronaldo, despite winning the European Championship with Spain and being named the best player of that Euro.

If France Football itself spoke of a "democratic flaw" in Iniesta's case, the public have every right to ask: were the subsequent reforms enough to prevent a repeat of the same feeling, or the same mistake, even if the names and circumstances differ?