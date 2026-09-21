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Has Saudi Arabia booked their ticket out of the 27th Gulf Cup?

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Saudi Arabia could face a painful scenario!

Saudi Arabia hardly needed a fresh crisis before chasing a Gulf title that has eluded them for years. Yet the events of recent days have left the team walking into the tournament surrounded by questions that have nothing to do with what happens on the pitch.

The focus should have fallen entirely on sharpening the players and ironing out mistakes. Instead, the crisis around Musab Al-Juwayr, and the statements and criticism it triggered, became the talk of the sporting street just hours before kick-off.

Excluding Al-Juwayr is not the problem in itself. The Saudi federation said the player was dropped for disciplinary reasons, and Fahad Al-Mufarrej explained that the infraction was repeated despite a first warning, with the decision taken to preserve order within the camp.

The real crisis flared when conflicting details surfaced. Former Saudi Arabia player Nayef Hazazi then weighed in, criticising the way the matter was handled and turning one player's situation into a row that overshadows the entire team.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH13-KSA-URUAFP

    The crisis is bigger than the absence of a single player

    Tactically, Al-Juwair's absence is no minor detail for Georgios Donis. The player was one of the few capable of giving the midfield greater control over the tempo, linking the lines and pushing forward to join the build-up.

    Calling up Mukhtar Ali plugs the numerical gap, but it doesn't guarantee the national team will get the same roles. The two have different characteristics, and that forces Donis to redistribute some of the tasks within his system.

    Read also: Saudi Arabia before the 27th Gulf Cup: Iraq a historic stumbling block, Kuwait and Oman within reach

    The greater danger has nothing to do with what the replacement offers on the pitch. It's what the crisis could leave behind the scenes. Players follow what goes on around them, and the constant talk about their excluded team-mate, the management's statements and the reactions to them, could pull part of the group's focus away from the matches. That's especially true when the noise arrives before a short tournament that gives teams little time to correct course.

    Managing the crisis now becomes part of the job for Donis and the administrative staff. A successful camp doesn't rely only on physical readiness and tactical plans. It also needs a stable environment, one in which every player knows his main task is training and the match, not following what's said in the media and on social platforms.

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    Saudi Arabia needs focus, not a side battle

    Saudi Arabia enter the Gulf Cup 27 needing to change the image they have shown in recent times, so the tournament offers a chance to rebuild confidence and correct course rather than simply chase a title. The task grows harder when the pre-tournament talk shifts from how to develop the national team to who is at fault in the Al-Juwair crisis and who bears responsibility for leaking its details.

    More dangerous still, the controversy may widen with every new statement. Hazazi, for instance, criticised the handling of the matter and said what is happening represents "a distraction" for the national team, while Al-Mefreg stressed that the regulations must apply to everyone and that backing away from them could breed chaos within the camp. Caught between the two positions, the national team faces an issue that takes up more space than its sporting size before a ball has even been kicked.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

    The lingering controversy is what could turn a limited disciplinary crisis into a real problem. Close the matter internally, have everyone respect the decision and shift the focus to the pitch, and the story could end quickly, reduced to an incident that preceded the tournament. The difference here will not come down to the size of the crisis alone. It will come down to how it is handled over the coming hours.

  • Three tests: no room for lapses in focus

    The schedule itself demands total focus from Saudi Arabia. The national team open against Kuwait on 23 September, face Oman on 26 September, then close out the group stage against Iraq on 29 September.

    Those matches come thick and fast. Donis and his players will have little time to dwell on any crisis or get drawn into side calculations.

    More than anything, these three games will test the team's ability to handle pressure. A strong start could silence much of the noise. Any stumble, though, would reopen every file once again and could turn the Al-Juwair crisis into part of a wider debate about the team's character and its capacity to cope under strain. The best response to everything that has happened will not come through statements, but on the pitch.

    It is hard to claim that Saudi Arabia have "booked their ticket out" of the 27th Gulf Cup because of the Al-Juwair crisis. The tournament has not even begun, and the team have every chance to move past it.

    What is certain is that Saudi Arabia cannot afford to let this issue snowball into something bigger by the day, especially with the stated goal being to fight for the title.

    Should the players manage to separate what happened from the job at hand, the crisis may run its course quietly. But if the controversy rumbles on inside the camp and beyond it, the team may find themselves fighting a mental battle before their first footballing ones.

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