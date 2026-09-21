Saudi Arabia hardly needed a fresh crisis before chasing a Gulf title that has eluded them for years. Yet the events of recent days have left the team walking into the tournament surrounded by questions that have nothing to do with what happens on the pitch.

The focus should have fallen entirely on sharpening the players and ironing out mistakes. Instead, the crisis around Musab Al-Juwayr, and the statements and criticism it triggered, became the talk of the sporting street just hours before kick-off.

Excluding Al-Juwayr is not the problem in itself. The Saudi federation said the player was dropped for disciplinary reasons, and Fahad Al-Mufarrej explained that the infraction was repeated despite a first warning, with the decision taken to preserve order within the camp.

The real crisis flared when conflicting details surfaced. Former Saudi Arabia player Nayef Hazazi then weighed in, criticising the way the matter was handled and turning one player's situation into a row that overshadows the entire team.

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