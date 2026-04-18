In a video that has quickly gone viral on social media, Winks can be seen heading back onto the team coach following the 1-0 loss. While some fans offered sarcastic partings, others were more direct, leading to the ten-cap England international snapping at his own supporters. The midfielder was filmed pointing at individuals and shouting: "You f*ck off."

The exchange did not end there, as a clearly enraged Winks continued to fire back at the shouting crowd. He was seen gesturing and yelling: "Shut the f*ck up. Shut up, f*ck off."

The 30-year-old had to be ushered into the bus by club staff as the atmosphere turned increasingly toxic between the playing staff and the travelling faithful.