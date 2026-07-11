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'He's a monster!' - Harry Kane issues glowing Erling Haaland praise as England striker dismisses comparisons to Norway counterpart
Kane dismisses Haaland debate before knockout clash
The debate over which striker is the better finisher has dominated the lead-up to England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway, but Kane insisted he and Haaland perform different roles despite both leading the line for their countries. Kane acknowledged that both are recognised as strikers but argued their styles are too different to make direct comparisons. He believes his game demands a different level of involvement outside the penalty area.
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England captain explains why their games differ
Speaking to Nettavisen before the last-eight encounter, Kane explained why he does not believe comparisons between himself and Haaland are particularly meaningful. While both are prolific goalscorers, he said their responsibilities on the pitch are far from identical.
"It is an impossible question for me to answer. First and foremost, I think we are completely different players. I know we are both seen as strikers, but it is almost two different positions, if I'm being completely honest," Kane explained.
"Erling has been incredible, and his goal statistics are fantastic. Physically he is a machine, he is a monster, and his finishing is at the very highest level. His goal statistics speak for themselves.
"Even though I score the same goals, I might like to be a little more in touch with the ball, be more involved in the game and combine more. But I can also play as a pure nine. I don't think it's a matter where we should compare ourselves."
Victory over individual glory
The Golden Boot race is also heating up, with Haaland currently on seven goals and Kane trailing just one behind. However, the Bayern star insists that lifting the trophy in 2026 is his only focus, regardless of who finishes at the top of the scoring charts.
"It's been a fantastic World Cup considering that all the strikers score goals," Kane said. "That's not always the case in big championships. It's tough competition, and that motivates me to give my very best. My main goal is to win the World Cup with England, not the Golden Boot. But I know that my job is to score goals to help the team succeed."
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Knockout clash takes centre stage
England and Norway will meet in a crucial quarter-final match, with Kane and Haaland expected to lead the line for their respective countries. The rivalry between these two strikers will certainly be intriguing, but both will be looking to secure a win to advance to the semifinals.
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