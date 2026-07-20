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Harry Kane insists Thomas Tuchel is right man to lead 'grieving' England forward after third-place finish at 2026 World Cup
Defending Tuchel against the critics
Tuchel has faced significant scrutiny for his tactical decisions during the final thirty minutes of the semi-final against Argentina. After Anthony Gordon had given England a 55th-minute lead, the German coach opted for defensive substitutions that many believe invited pressure. However, Kane remains steadfast in his belief that Tuchel is the correct leader for this generation of talent, with England able to secure a bronze medal after beating France in the third-place playoff. "It's our highest finish in 60 years," Kane noted. "The enthusiasm he has, the emotion he brings, the tactical experience he has. It doesn't mean you're going to get it right every time.
"He not only gave the players belief but he gave the country belief that it was our year. That is why it hurts even more than other years because everyone believed we were going all the way."
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The search for the final jigsaw piece
The 32-year-old forward has been vocal about England’s need to find "the final piece of the jigsaw" to translate deep tournament runs into actual silverware. Kane pointed specifically to the passive nature of England's play when leading against elite opposition as the primary area that requires immediate attention before the next major cycle begins.
"Everyone has to process it. He has to process it himself. It won't be until the next camp where you think about what the future holds and what the next target is," Kane added. "We'll have conversations as captain and manager and with other teammates and staff, to see where we can be better. The last 30 minutes of Argentina is not the team we want to be. We spent a lot of time over the last two years talking about that situation, to attack those moments. The bottom line is we lost anyway."
Learning from the American journey
As England look toward the future, the captain is adamant that the lessons learned on American soil must be applied during high-pressure moments on the pitch rather than just discussed in the dressing room.
"It's easy to go away and talk about it. We need to get better at actually being in those situations," Kane concluded. "We can train, play the qualifiers... I think the Nations League will be big for us, against Spain and Croatia, big teams.
"Getting used to those big environments and finding our best form against those teams, like we did against France - albeit not in the most competitive match. We have to learn, improve. The coach will have improved from these learnings. I can talk as much as I want but ultimately it's about showing it next time we're in that situation."
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Kane admits to World Cup grief
Kane and his England team-mates were just five minutes away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, only for a late Argentina comeback in Atlanta to leave Tuchel’s side reeling. The Bayern Munich striker provided an honest assessment of the squad's current mental state, hinting that third place came as little consolation.
"Of course we're still feeling it from the other night, the emotion and the what ifs," the England captain said. "That will be with us for a while now. We're still in that grieving stage, the emotional stage, and we'll be in that for the next few weeks."
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