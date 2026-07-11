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Harry Kane opens up on 'surreal experience' playing golf with Donald Trump as England striker admits US President is 'pretty good'
Kane meets US President
England captain Kane has opened up about his experience playing a round of golf with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. The meeting was initially disclosed by Trump to the media before being confirmed by Kane during a press conference in Miami ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway. The 32-year-old forward explained that he accepted a direct invitation from the president around 18 months ago while spending time in the region.
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Striker praises Trump's skills
During the official press conference, Kane admitted he was deeply grateful for the unique opportunity he was handed. The Bayern striker also praised the head of state's golfing ability, expressing a hope that he can maintain similar standards when he reaches his twilight years.
Kane recounted the experience to the media: "I played alright to be honest. We played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So when the President invites you somewhere … It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him, and to play golf with him.
"His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play golf as well as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. So [it was] a unique experience. I’m just grateful he invited me down to play."
Mutual admiration and support
Prior to this, Trump had publicly lauded Kane's qualities both as a person and a footballer on his Truth Social platform immediately after England defeated Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16. He stated: "I think [Harry] Kane is a great player. See, I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer. He’s really great."
In addition to receiving attention from the White House, the Three Lions squad were handed a timely motivational boost from Sir David Beckham, who visited their training session at the Inter Miami facility.
Kane detailed his encounter with Beckham: "He just wished us luck, after most games he messages me and we stay in touch. He is a big England fan, we all know how much it means for him to represent England, to be captain, [to] play the way he did every time he wore the shirt.
"He was just there to support us. It was good to catch up with him, and for some of [the] other lads to have a chat with him. He’s an England legend. Hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow."
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Norway test awaits Three Lions
Kane's primary focus has now shifted entirely back to the pitch as he looks to lead England through a stern test against Norway in Saturday evening's World Cup quarter-final. Thomas Tuchel's side are riding a wave of positive momentum following their victory over Mexico, but their backline must remain alert to neutralise their opponents' attacking threat. Securing a win in this Miami clash remains vital to the Three Lions' ambitions of anchoring a place in the semi-finals.
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