Will Harry Kane & Declan Rice play vs Ghana? Update on England duo after World Cup injury scares in Croatia win

England supporters were left concerned despite the Three Lions' impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening 2026 World Cup match. Kane scored twice in Texas, but attention quickly shifted to the fitness of both the captain and Rice after the final whistle.

Rice was substituted after 72 minutes and appeared to be struggling physically before making way for Morgan Rogers. Meanwhile, Kane was seen wearing heavy strapping on his left leg after the match, raising fears of a potential injury.

However, both players have now been cleared to feature against Ghana. England's medical staff have determined that Kane's issue was cramp management rather than a serious problem, while Rice's withdrawal was a precautionary measure.