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‘Terrible’ Harry Kane decision & Declan Rice mistake! Why Man Utd are ‘afraid of buying big-name players’ as familiar transfer problem resurfaces
The cost of missing out on Kane and Rice
United’s recent history in the transfer market has been defined by caution, a trait that has frustrated segments of the Old Trafford faithful. The decision to pass on era-defining talents like Harry Kane and Declan Rice continues to loom large over the recruitment department's reputation. When questioned on why the club seems "afraid" of big-name signings, the reality points toward a scarred past and a desire for better market value.
"I'm not sure this is a particularly new development," explains Tyrone Marshall of Manchester Evening News. "They could and possibly should have signed Declan Rice before Arsenal did and the decision not to try and sign Harry Kane because they didn't fancy negotiating with Tottenham was a terrible one. It's not so much big-name players that are the issue now. Nobody can say Mateus Fernandes is a big-name player and had Aurelien Tchouameni left Real Madrid, United would have been pushing hard for him."
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New midfield approach replaces Casemiro search
While fans have been clamouring for a dedicated defensive midfielder to succeed Casemiro, the club’s hierarchy appears to be pivoting toward a more fluid tactical setup. Instead of a traditional "destroyer," the focus has shifted toward versatile operators like Andrey Santos and Ederson.
"There hasn't been a natural replacement for Casemiro so far, and I don't think there will be one. The club aren't fixated on the idea of signing a defensive midfielder this summer, but instead want technically proficient players who have the mobility and physicality to play in a Premier League midfield," Marshall notes. "Andrey Santos and Ederson fit that bill and there is a view that the all-round skillset of the midfield and having two players in a 4-2-3-1 will equate to having a natural holding midfielder."
Marcus Rashford future remains in the balance
The future of Marcus Rashford remains the most significant internal variable for United this summer. While the club has held positive discussions with the 28-year-old forward, the possibility of a sale persists as the Red Devils look to fund further recruitment on the flanks. Contingency plans are already in place, with West Ham's Crysencio Summerville and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye identified as potential replacements should the homegrown star depart.
"They have become more open to reintegrating the 28-year-old, and there have been positive talks between the two parties, but I think a departure is still seen as the best option," Marshall reports. "United coped without Rashford last season, but will play more games this term and they will need more depth now. If United do manage to offload Rashford, then I think they will try and use that money to sign a left-winger."
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Financial discipline hampers pursuit of targets
Ultimately, United’s recruitment struggles are tied to a strict adherence to their budget and wage structure. The club is no longer willing to pay over the odds or offer astronomical salaries that lead to difficult-to-shift "deadwood" in the squad. This new-found diligence, while fiscally responsible, has inevitably led to missing out on primary targets who were deemed too expensive in the current climate.
Marshall concludes: "United could have signed Fernandes had they committed £85million and the best part of £250,000 a week to the deal, but that doesn't fit within the budget they had for the deal and would have wrecked the wage structure. It's hard to argue against that approach when we've seen United be aggressive in the past, only for those deals to fail and the players to prove impossible to shift. United remain confident they will sign players they want this summer, but obviously, a desire to be a bit stricter with what they pay does mean they will occasionally miss out."
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