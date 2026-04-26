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Harry Kane explains how Bayern Munich pulled off ‘miracle’ from 3-0 down against Mainz - with England striker hitting his 53rd goal of history-making season
A historic afternoon for the champions
The England captain came off the bench to net the winner, marking his 53rd goal of a staggering individual campaign as the Bavarian giants made history in the Rhineland. The turnaround marked only the third time in Bundesliga history that a team has won after trailing 3-0 at half-time, and the first such instance since 1980. It was also Bayern's first victory in any competition after trailing by three or more goals since 1988, proving that Vincent Kompany’s side possesses a rare level of resilience.
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Kane explains the tactical shift
Speaking after the dramatic win, Kane highlighted the change in approach that sparked the revival. "We said at half-time that we needed to bring more energy and intensity in," Kane said. "And I think you saw that from the first minute of the second half. Obviously you need to show quality too, and I think we did that with the goals we scored. Credit to everyone - coming back from 3-0 down at halftime shows the mentality we have."
The England captain was introduced at the break alongside Michael Olise as Kompany looked to rectify a poor opening periods. Reflecting on the initial struggles, Kane added: "The first half was tough. We fell below our usual standard in terms of how we approach every game. We didn't control the counters well enough, our defensive cover wasn't good enough. We were a bit sloppy with the ball."
Kompany hails the miracle comeback
The introduction of the big hitters changed the complexion of the game completely. Nicolas Jackson started the recovery in the 53rd minute, followed by a sensational Olise strike and a Jamal Musiala equaliser. Kane eventually tapped home the winner in the 83rd minute. Reflecting on the chaos, Kompany noted: "It felt like it could've been four or five before the break. Then it's about quality and mentality. The way the team rose to the challenge in the second half ... We celebrated like we'd saved ourselves from relegation. I love this kind of mentality."
With a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain looming on Tuesday, the manager believes this result provides the perfect psychological boost. "When you need a miracle at the end of the season, you can't start from nothing," Kompany explained. "You have to gain the feeling and the belief, and that was always there today. That's the basis for me."
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The hunt for records continues
Kane's tally represents the highest goal return for any player in Europe’s top five leagues since Robert Lewandowski hit 55 for Bayern during the 2019-20 treble-winning season. Kane’s relentless form has been the backbone of Bayern’s domestic success, and his ability to impact the game from the bench underlined his importance to the team as they prepare for their continental showdown in Paris.