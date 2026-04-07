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Harry Kane says 'always dangerous' Bayern Munich getting 'even stronger' after English striker helps down Real Madrid in Champions League win
Crucial victory at the Bernabeu
Speaking to TNT Sports following the match, Kane expressed immense satisfaction with the hard-fought result in Spain. Bayern have secured a vital 2-1 advantage from the first leg of the quarter-final tie, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring before the Englishman doubled the lead just after half-time. The hosts fought back through Kylian Mbappe, but the German giants held firm.
"All the hype around it, coming to Madrid and trying to get a result its always a difficult thing to do. We had some good chances, credit to them they did too," the striker noted.
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Bayern growing stronger together
The prolific goalscorer highlighted the developing bond among his teammates as the primary reason for their success. The team chemistry is visibly improving, and he believes they are peaking at exactly the right moment.
"We can be really happy with the win and take it into next week," he said. Reflecting on their attacking threat, he provided context regarding their lethal nature: "We've enjoyed some really good moments together. We're in the business end of the season now. The more you play and train together the feelings get even stronger. We always feel dangerous we always feel like we can score goals for sure."
Kane & Co's remarkable season statistics
The forward's impact goes far beyond his 34 touches and 17 completed passes against the Spanish side. Despite few decent shots, he ruthlessly converted his chance, assisted by Michael Olise. This clinical edge reflects his phenomenal season totals. He has amassed a staggering 49 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions. This includes 31 goals in 26 Bundesliga matches and an incredible 11 goals in just 10 European outings. Defensively, he also pitched in with two clearances, proving that the Bavarian club have a truly complete package leading their line.
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Looking ahead to the second leg
The focus immediately shifts to the return fixture in Germany. With a slender lead, the club have absolutely no room for complacency. "We're in a good position, we have to stay focused. Now it's just about recovering and the time will come next week to try and do the same again," he concluded.