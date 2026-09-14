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Adhe Makayasa

Hansi Flick sends clear message to Anthony Gordon as England star awaits first Barcelona goal following Newcastle transfer

H. Flick
A. Gordon
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has offered staunch backing to Anthony Gordon as the marquee summer signing continues his search for a maiden goal in Spanish football. The England winger drew a blank during Sunday's dramatic 4-2 victory away at Levante, but his German coach remains thoroughly delighted with his overall tactical contributions so far.

  • Gordon awaits maiden strike

    The England winger, who arrived in a big-money switch from Newcastle United, failed to register a single shot during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Levante at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday. Despite his wait for a first goal in Blaugrana colours, the forward has already provided four assists and created 10 chances in La Liga this term. That creative output has helped the defending champions maintain a flawless start to the campaign with 15 points from five matches.

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    Flick backs marquee signing

    Speaking to the media post-match, the German tactician voiced his delight with Gordon's tactical discipline and overall adaptation on the pitch. Defending the summer signing's contribution, the head coach said: "I think Anthony gives us a lot, especially when he receives the ball. He is always able to control it and then pass it to one of our players, and therefore keep possession."

    He added: "Of course, as an attacker, when you have chances, you want to score. I hope he scores very soon, because that will also help him integrate completely. But I am happy with him, and I really appreciate what he gives us."

  • Catalans match historic start

    The victory in Valencia featured a brace from Lamine Yamal alongside strikes from Xavi Espart and Karim Adeyemi, ensuring the club matched their best-ever start to a league season with an aggregate score of 21-4. Addressing that remarkable run and their three-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit, Flick said: "I am proud. I am proud of my team, and I am proud of the club. But this is only the beginning. I do not look too much at the numbers, because they also belong to the past."

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    Gruelling domestic schedule beckons

    The Catalan giants continue their title defence by hosting Racing Santander at Camp Nou on matchday six of La Liga. Flick's men then face a stern away test against Sevilla on Saturday, September 19, before the domestic campaign pauses for the international break. That challenging series of matches provides Gordon with an excellent opportunity to score and solidify Barcelona's lead in the standings.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN