The first leg in Como finished 0–0. Just nine days earlier, Como had squandered a 2–0 lead at home against Inter in the league, eventually losing 3–4. In the 1985–86 season, Como were eliminated by Sampdoria Genoa in their only previous cup semi-final.

Martin Baturina (32’, assist: former HSV pro Ignace Van der Brempt) and Lucas Da Cunha (48’) put Cesc Fabregas’s side ahead. In the closing stages, Inter, inspired by the outstanding Hakan Calhanoglu, turned the game around: the former Bundesliga player (HSV, Leverkusen) scored twice himself (69th, 86th) and set up the third goal for Petar Susic (89th).