Haircut for Marc Cucurella? Chelsea and Spain full-back jokes he could shave off famous locks if La Roja win World Cup

The Spain international has become as famous for his personality off the pitch as his tireless performances on it. Following his viral antics during the Euros, Cucurella has once again taken to social media to stir up excitement ahead of the next major tournament. In a cryptic clip, the defender addressed the world with a serious expression, stating: "The World Cup is coming, but this year, I'm not dyeing it."

The message immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that "not dyeing it" implies he will take the ultimate step and shave his iconic curls off entirely if Luis de la Fuente's side lift the trophy. Having already proven he is a man of his word, the prospect of a bald Cucurella has become a secondary talking point to Spain's actual trophy chances in North America.



