Guinea: "Give us back the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations." Morocco walked off the pitch!

The Confederation of African Football is dredging up the past and sparking a new controversy. Following the decision to award the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco just 58 days after their on-pitch defeat to Senegal in the final, the Guinea Football Federation has also launched a counter-attack: the 1976 tournament is now under scrutiny.





In Addis Ababa, under the old format featuring a final group stage, the last match between Guinea and Morocco proved decisive: the Guineans needed a win, whilst the Moroccans only needed a draw. After Guinea took the lead, Morocco walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision, returning only after more than ten minutes. In the closing stages, the score ended 1-1, handing the title to the North Africans.



