Guest list for Ronaldo's wedding leaked: will Messi attend?

According to GiveMeSport, an image of what was said to be an invitation to Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding circulated over the past few days. It set the date of the ceremony for the first of August at the "Quinta da Regaleira" palace in the Portuguese city of Sintra, with guests asked to wear black.

Reports soon denied that the wedding would take place on that date, and Spanish media outlets backed the denial. The palace continued to receive visitors as normal, which raised doubts about whether the leaked invitation was genuine.