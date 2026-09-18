No team in La Liga has taken more shots following fast counter-attacks than Real Madrid under Mourinho this season, and Güler is often the player most capable of getting past the opponent's first line of pressure and launching the swift attack.
Take the Real Betis game. After intercepting an opposition cross, Real Madrid quickly moved the ball to Güler, who played a clever backheeled pass to Bellingham, taking three midfielders out of the play with one precise touch.
The 21-year-old's ability to retain possession and to spot passes that split the opponent's defence makes him an important option in deep positions, especially when spaces open up to run into.
His contribution is not limited to defensive transitions. He can also accelerate Real Madrid's attacks through moments of quality that help the team beat the opponent's pressure.
Early in that Betis game, which Real Madrid lost 1-0, Güler moved inside to make himself available for a pass while his team tried to build up under high pressure.
Antonio Rüdiger sent a bounced pass to Güler, but the Turkish midfielder quickly controlled the ball in a pocket of space, then played it out to the wing to open the way for Denzel Dumfries to burst forward.
Elche also defended relatively proactively through a mid-block. Güler initially dropped back to help build the attack, before spotting the chance to move between the lines and receive a forward pass.
He took a moment after receiving the ball, choosing not to risk the more difficult pass to Vinícius Júnior, before sending it out to the wing to pave the way for Marc Cucurella to deliver a first-time cross. With the freedom to roam from the playmaker's position, Güler could control the tempo of play and attack dangerous spaces in more advanced areas of the pitch.