Mourinho said of Guler before his side's 3-2 win over Elche last Tuesday: "The quality of his play is amazing. His vision, his decision-making, his creativity, and the stability he gives the team."

He added: "Maybe I don't want to go as far as saying he's of the very top category, but I can certainly say he's of the top category."

Guler is still hunting for his best position. He has featured in a deeper midfield role, out on the right wing, and finally as a playmaker against Elche. In previous seasons Real Madrid's midfielders had to cover vast areas inside a flat 4-4-2. Now there's a more natural home in the starting eleven for a player with his technical gifts.

Under Mourinho, Real Madrid have defended from higher up and in a more compact shape, squeezing the spaces between the lines and shortening the distances between players in the defensive phase.

They've grown more comfortable without the ball, averaging just 54.5% possession across their six La Liga matches. No longer do they lean solely on the considerable physical power of Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde to shield the side when they lose it.

All of which leaves Guler far less exposed when the opponent has the ball. The moment his team wins possession back, his knack for threading decisive forward passes comes to the fore.



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