Goalkeeper bombshell at BVB? Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on a Bundesliga shot-stopper

Backhaus is widely regarded as one of German football's most promising young goalkeepers and has established himself as the Green-Whites' first-choice shot-stopper this season. Across all competitions, he has made 31 appearances, conceding 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

At Borussia Dortmund, Gregor Kobel remains the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, so if the transfer goes ahead, Backhaus will initially operate as a promising number two with the potential to become the long-term number one.