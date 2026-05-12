According to Deichstube, Borussia Dortmund have approached SV Werder Bremen about goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, currently under contract with the club. The report does not clarify how serious Dortmund's interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper is.
Translated by
Goalkeeper bombshell at BVB? Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on a Bundesliga shot-stopper
Backhaus is widely regarded as one of German football's most promising young goalkeepers and has established himself as the Green-Whites' first-choice shot-stopper this season. Across all competitions, he has made 31 appearances, conceding 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets.
At Borussia Dortmund, Gregor Kobel remains the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, so if the transfer goes ahead, Backhaus will initially operate as a promising number two with the potential to become the long-term number one.
- (C)Getty Images
SC Freiburg are also keen to sign Backhaus.
Furthermore, BVB already have two additional goalkeeping options under contract: current backup Alexander Meyer and Diant Ramaj, who is due to return from his loan spell at 1. FC Heidenheim this summer. At 35, Meyer is no spring chicken, while rumours suggest Ramaj could be sold early.
Should they move for Backhaus, the club would face competition, notably from SC Freiburg, who are monitoring the keeper as insurance against a potential exit of Noah Atubolu.
Backhaus is under contract with Bremen until 30 June 2028.