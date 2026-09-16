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Leave my mark! Skipper Bremer sets sights on European glory to cement Juventus legacy
Bremer targets European glory with Juventus
Gleison Bremer declared his intention to write his name into Juventus history ahead of their UEFA Europa League opener against NEC Nijmegen at the Allianz Stadium. The Brazilian center-back spoke to UEFA.com on the eve of the fixture to outline the squad's European ambitions.
As captain, Bremer emphasized the team's desire to launch a strong continental campaign under head coach Luciano Spalletti.
The Bianconeri aim to make a powerful early statement in the competition.
- Giuseppe Maffia
Defender reflects on Scirea legacy
Bremer acknowledged the immense responsibility of wearing the armband, citing legendary former defender Gaetano Scirea as an inspiration. While avoiding direct comparisons due to the pressure involved, the 29-year-old remains determined to forge his own legacy through hard work.
He highlighted his aggressive style, aerial dominance, and physical strength as key assets to help the team succeed.
"So many defenders have made history here, especially Gaetano Scirea," Bremer explained. "It would be really difficult for me to compare myself to them because the pressure is enormous. But I hope I can leave my mark and I will always give my all on the pitch."
Brazilian praises Spalletti's tactical direction
The Juventus skipper offered high praise for Spalletti, noting how the Tuscan tactician has provided clear tactical direction and accelerated team development. Bremer insisted that working under the manager daily is sharpening his individual qualities.
He expressed absolute faith in the project built by the head coach.
"He gave us direction, he set us on a path," Bremer added. "We've grown a lot with him. He's a top-notch coach, a champion, and he's helping us reach our goals day by day."
- Buzzi
Bianconeri focus on winning Europa League
With their European campaign getting under way against Dutch side NEC, Bremer made no secret of his desire to lift the trophy. The defender believes Juventus possess the necessary quality to go the distance in the competition.
A victory at home will provide the ideal springboard for their European ambitions.
Juventus return to action intent on securing three points to begin their group stage journey.
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