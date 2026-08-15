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'Nobody saw this coming' - Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he was 'surprised' by Xavi's Netherlands move
Dutch federation spring surprise
The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) made a shock appointment by naming Xavi Hernandez as the new head coach of the Netherlands, making him Oranje's first foreign manager in 48 years. The bold move instantly caught the European football world off guard, not least Feyenoord manager Van Bronckhorst, who shared a dressing room with the Spanish maestro at Camp Nou. Their close connection during their Barcelona days lends a personal edge to an appointment that has nonetheless sparked plenty of public debate.
- ANP
Old colleagues exchange messages
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Feyenoord's Eredivisie clash against Go Ahead Eagles, the Dutch tactician reflected on his initial reaction to his former team-mate's arrival.
Discussing their personal exchange, Van Bronckhorst revealed: "He was very happy and honoured to take on this role. I sent him a message in Spanish. And I got a reply in Spanish, so he understood it."
He admitted to being caught completely off guard by the KNVB's decision: "I was surprised. Normally, you read about potential names in the newspapers beforehand. But nobody saw this coming. Still, it's nice to see a former colleague become head coach of Oranje."
The former left-back noted that Xavi's managerial qualities were evident during his playing days: "You notice that players in his position are always thinking about the team. Xavi had that. Phillip Cocu was another player like that - always focused on balance and positioning people."
Language barriers brushed aside
Addressing concerns over potential communication hurdles and the appointment of an overseas coach, Van Bronckhorst backed the midfield icon's ability to get his message across.
Defending his former colleague's linguistic capabilities, he noted: "There are several coaches who work with interpreters. I think his English is decent enough. If you want to connect well with a squad, it's certainly helpful if you can articulate yourself clearly."
He also urged the football community to throw their support behind the new boss: "I think we are very proud of our Dutch football. Ultimately, I think we should also back Xavi with the confidence that he can do the job. And then, just like any other coach, you have to deliver results."
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Feyenoord face weekend test
Feyenoord must maintain their domestic focus as they prepare to host Go Ahead Eagles this weekend following an opening-day 1-0 derby victory over cross-city rivals Sparta Rotterdam. Van Bronckhorst's side are determined to build on that positive start and claim another three points in the Eredivisie.
Meanwhile, international attention will soon turn to Xavi's dugout debut, with the Netherlands gearing up to face Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 24.
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