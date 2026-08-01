This proposal will not proceed’ - Gianni Infantino scraps controversial World Cup sell-off plan after UEFA boycott threat as internal FIFA revolt leaves future in doubt

Infantino backed down late Friday, just three days after FIFA unveiled plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The proposed $20 billion subsidiary would have brought FIFA’s commercial and event-delivery operations – including those connected to the men’s and women’s World Cups and Club World Cups – under one company. FIFA would have retained control, while approximately 20 percent was set to be offered to private investors in an effort to raise up to $4.2 billion.

ESPN reported that a New York investment firm founded by Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, had been identified by FIFA as the project’s “anchor investor.”

The proposal will now go no further.