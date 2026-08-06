Born on 6 February 1997, Sow has made 56 appearances for the Switzerland national team, completed his medical at CDS – La Tua Casa della Salute and signed a multi-year contract.





Sow has played at two World Cups, including the most recent one in America, and one European Championship. He won the 2021/22 Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt and lifted the Super League, the Swiss championship, twice with Young Boys in 2017/18 and 2018/19. He has also represented Borussia M’gladbach at club level and, including his time in the top national youth leagues as well as his appearances in the Champions League and Europa League, has racked up 421 matches, 30 goals and 39 assists. In La Liga, wearing the Sevilla FC shirt from 2023 to today, Sow has made 87 appearances and scored 8 goals.



