De Rossi continues, as reported by Milannews.it: "Before the previous break, we were a little more fragile, but my players have always responded. We were disciplined in the way we responded. AC Milan have a couple of players who can keep the ball away from you when the pressure is on; it never seems to trouble them. They make you lose your shape a little, and you have to put in a performance that demands great physical sacrifice. Everyone did that, and it makes me realise I have a team to be proud of. If we play as we did today, we’ll win more matches than we lose."