AC Milan struggle late on but hold out for a vital win after Pulisic, Cisse and Ramos catch Genoa by surprise early on. De Winter impresses, earning a rating of 7. At 41, Croatian legend Modric steals the show, guiding his team to a victory that matters for both morale and their league position.
Genoa-AC Milan, CM’s player ratings: Cisse has killer instinct, Modric gives a lesson. Pulisic just keeps going, Ellertsson shows heart
Genoa player ratings
Bijlow 6: Could do absolutely nothing about the goals conceded.
Marcandalli 5: Far from always coming off second best against Ramos in the box, he struggles to read the game and use the ball well. He gives it away carelessly to gift AC Milan a 2-0 lead. That unforgivable mistake mars the young Italian defender's performance. (from the 61st minute, Baldanzi 6: Adds energy late on, especially from set pieces)
Østigård 6.5: The best of the defenders, he snaps at Ramos's heels and poses a threat in the opposition box. A fighter.
Vásquez 5: After switching off, he gives the ball to Rabiot, who sets up Cisse for the goal that makes it 1-0. He also looks confused when AC Milan break through down the right flank.
Ehizibue 6: Tactically disciplined, he impresses with his crossing too. A little soldier.
Traorè 5.5: A careless mistake leaves him sharing the blame with Marcandalli for AC Milan's second goal. (from the 84th minute, Sow not rated)
Wiafe 6: With good tempo and excellent running power, he covers more kilometres than most players on the pitch. At times, that comes at the expense of tactical clarity. (from the 84th minute, Meichtry not rated)
Ellertsson 6.5: He has his shooting boots on, repeatedly trying to catch Maignan out. Late on, he succeeds with a right-footed shot as precise as it is powerful. He never gives up.
Messias 5.5: Operating a long way infield, he looks to catch AC Milan out with balls in behind the defender. But he only comes to life in flashes. Intermittent (from the 61st minute, El Shaarawy 5.5: Gets several chances to make an impact, as he is capable of doing, but always makes the wrong final choice)
Vitinha 6: Presses everyone and everything without let-up, looking positively possessed. He shapes up for an accurate curling shot, but Maignan denies him the chance to let out a cry of relief. ( from the 73rd minute, Colombo 5.5: Barely seen)
Osmajić 6: Almost single-handedly keeps the entire AC Milan back line occupied. He deserves credit for that. Gruff.
Manager De Rossi 6: His Genoa never stop trying to play or to be aggressive. He deserves credit for that, though he has several things to put right defensively.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 6.5: Two vital saves deny Ostigaard and Vitinha, and he looks assured when coming off his line. He stays rooted to the spot for Ellertsson's winning shot, though, because he cannot see it leave his foot.
Gila 6.5: On every ball, across every inch of the pitch and in every challenge, his determination gives the team a jolt of energy. An emotional leader.
De Winter 7: Happy to take on Osmajic in a physical battle, he sets finesse aside and gets his hands dirty with tough but fair challenges. He reads two forward passes superbly to snuff out potential goalscoring chances, then stays focused until the end.
Diawara 6: Alongside De Winter, he closes down the space available to Osmajic. He does his job without overdoing it after picking up a yellow card in the first half. (from 61' Terracciano 6: A couple of well-timed interventions prove useful in the closing stages)
Musah 5.5: Playing in an unfamiliar role at left-back, he sacrifices himself for the team, but loses possession twice in the closing stages. Both errors count against him. Distracted. (from 87' Estupinan not rated)
Moreira 6: Some spectacular touches, especially in the first part of the match, catch the eye. They lead to little, though.
Modrić 7: The Croatian master dictates the tempo with remarkable quality and almost always plays forwards. He also makes a couple of valuable defensive interventions. A guiding light.
Rabiot 6.5: After setting up Cisse's goal, he draws on his experience to guide Milan to safety when they wobble in the closing stages. A solid performance from the Duke.
Cisse 6.5: In the right place at the right time again, he scores his fifth league goal and his eighth in a Milan shirt. He rarely misses in front of goal, though his overall performance must improve. Sharpshooter. (from 61' Hutchinson 5.5 Loses possession too often)
Pulisic 7: His movement links midfield and attack, while his constant involvement causes problems for the Genoa defence. His goal is worth its weight in gold and confirms the excellent form of Captain America. (from 79' Jashari not rated)
Ramos 6.5: Involved in both the first and second goals, he provides a no-look assist for Pulisic.
Manager Amorim 6.5: His plan targets Genoa's weaknesses effectively. He loses half a point for his handling of the closing stages, including some risky substitutions.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting