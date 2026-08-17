'I take full responsibility' - Gennaro Gattuso apologises after Lazio's Coppa Italia defeat to Mantova

Speaking to Sportmediasetafter the final whistle, Gattuso offered an unreserved apology for his side's lacklustre display: "It's a heavy blow. I'm fronting up because that's the right thing to do, but now it's time to shut up and dig in. I take full responsibility. We knew we had a lot of work to do. Right now it hurts, and we must apologise. We move forward, and I definitely stand by these lads who are giving it everything."

The tactician also pointed to a passive first-half display that allowed the visitors to grow in confidence: "We have many areas to improve. This moment stings, but we need to stay strong. It's true we had some chances, but in the first half we did things by halves: we were never aggressive enough and gave them too much space. I'd rather the players create chances and miss them. From day one, we've known that we have to stick together and put the work in. Only through hard work and the desire to have a good season can we get out of this."