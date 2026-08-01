Gennaro Gattuso breaks silence on Kenneth Taylor training ground bust-up as Lazio boss pays tribute to 'legend' Franco Baresi

Speaking after a 6-3 friendly victory over Avellino with quotes via Alfredo Pedulla, Gattuso moved swiftly to diffuse the surrounding fuss. He insisted that the internal matter was put to rest within half an hour without lingering issues.

Addressing the dispute with Taylor, Gattuso stated: "The other day someone enjoyed writing about Taylor, but that’s part of the game. Those who know me know how I think, what my style is. For me it was all over after thirty minutes, and you saw that again this afternoon. We have to have this spirit."

Gattuso was otherwise encouraged by the tactical progress made by his side: "The team is starting to do what we want, high pressure, a high line, going man to man. There’s enthusiasm, we’re working well, and it’s a pleasure to coach them."