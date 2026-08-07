Why did Gasperini change his mind so suddenly, right at the last moment?Gazzetta say that officially, the withdrawal is down to commitments that have come up, including a transfer-market meeting scheduled for late in the evening with the Friedkins and the men who handle Roma's transfer business. But it adds that "someone yesterday was also talking about a sale on the horizon that could also complicate the plans". The newspaper also adds that "the Roma manager has been anxiously awaiting for days the arrival of the famous attacking midfielder who is left-footed and plays on the right, the player he has been asking for for more than a year, and the recent developments in the negotiations in this regard may have partly unnerved him. Or at least agitated him. There also seem to have been some strong exchanges of opinion with sporting director D'Amico, who however remains a man he trusts, given the close relationship the two have had since their Atalanta days".