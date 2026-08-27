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CM Grafica David Juventus 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Gazzetta - Jonathan David wants a severance payment to leave Juventus

Juventus
Transfers
J. David

Ongoing contact between Juventus and the Canada forward to find a solution for the transfer

Jonathan David and Juventus are still working to find a solution that could lead to a parting of ways. The Canada striker, born in 2000, is no longer part of Luciano Spalletti’s plans and his stay at Continassa risks becoming a major obstacle in Juventus’s transfer strategy. He arrived a year ago from Lille on a free transfer, but with €12.5 million in additional costs and a salary of €6 million net per season, David places a significant weight on Juventus’s wage bill. If he stays, it would effectively complicate, if not make impossible, the arrival of another striker with the characteristics required by Spalletti.


With five days left before the transfer window shuts, according to Gazzetta.it, the Canadian’s position remains clear: David is willing to change clubs only for a move to a top side, and with a severance payment from Juventus. For now, that ambition has no concrete backing. The only option that could meet his demands may be Atletico Madrid, who have made an enquiry to assess whether David could replace Julian Alvarez, who is increasingly tempted by Barcelona’s advances.

  • The severance package

    Without a move to a top club, David is still resisting the loan option. And his entourage, according to the newspaper, are also making a permanent transfer even more complicated by asking for a substantial severance package as an incentive to leave. That is no small problem for Juventus: the Canadian still has four years left on his contract worth a net €6 million per season. To terminate the deal, the Bianconeri would therefore have to put a considerable sum on the table, even though the player cannot point to a specific contractual clause to justify such a demand.



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  • The loan

    A loan move remains the simplest way to break the deadlock. David also seems more open now than he was a few weeks ago to listening to offers along those lines. Paris FC, despite receiving several knock-backs so far, continue to track the situation, but do not appeal to the player.


    Atletico Madrid therefore remain the most intriguing option, the only club that could balance David's ambitions with Juventus's needs. Time, though, is running out. Juventus need certainty and the various solutions still being worked on risk colliding in the final days of the transfer window. The real danger is leaving it until the wire and having to squeeze all the business into the final hours, with room for manoeuvre growing ever smaller.



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Juventus
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