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Gavi says not banning Aurelien Tchouameni was 'a mistake' by Real Madrid as Barcelona star weighs in on dressing room battle with Fede Valverde
Barcelona star slams Madrid disciplinary standards
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Gavi did not hold back when asked about the recent internal strife at the Bernabeu. Reports emerged of a heated confrontation between Tchouameni and Valverde, which allegedly turned physical over the course of two days and resulted in Valverde requiring hospital treatment for stitches.
Gavi suggested that Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa should have taken a firmer stance. The young Spaniard believes that the competitive nature of a top-tier dressing room is no excuse for physical violence, and that the club's decision to play the involved parties shortly after was a step too far - pointing to Tchouameni’s participation against Barcelona on May 10, a 2-0 defeat that officially crowned the Catalan side as La Liga champions.
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Gavi calls for selection ban after fight
Discussing the specifics of the incident, Gavi was clear that while training ground intensity is normal, the line was crossed in the Spanish capital. "I am one of those who thinks that there are always going to be scraps there with your teammates training at a time of the season, because that is how it is, it is competitiveness and that is always fine up to a point, obviously," Gavi said.
However, he was quick to condemn the lack of repercussions following the physical escalation. The Barca man stated: "But in the end, if it comes to blows, well then the coach should not play him. If it is true that they came to blows, for me he made a mistake by calling him [Tchouameni] up and making him play. But I don't know the truth of what happened either."
Real Madrid accused of belittling Barca success
The conversation inevitably turned to the rivalry between the two giants and the narrative surrounding Barcelona's recent domestic triumphs. Gavi’s remarks come in response to recent comments by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez regarding the Negreira case, in which he claimed his club was "robbed" of seven La Liga titles. The young midfielder took the opportunity to address the perceived lack of respect from the capital, suggesting that there is a concerted effort to undermine what the Blaugrana have achieved under difficult financial circumstances.
The 21-year-old was firm in his defence of his club's philosophy and recent trophy haul. Gavi said: "Everything knows that from Madrid they are always going to belittle or take credit away from the things that we win or our titles. So that shouldn't matter to us. As I tell you, it has a lot of merit to win two Leagues in a row with many homegrown people, many people from La Masia and without many signings."
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La Masia pride vs big-spending rivals
Gavi concluded by highlighting the difference in transfer strategies between the two sides, noting that Barcelona's reliance on youth academy products should be a point of pride for their supporters. While Real Madrid continue to bring in high-profile names, the Catalan side has been forced to look inward, a challenge Gavi believes they have met successfully.
He pointed out the disparity in investment, stating: "In the end there have been very few signings. Other teams have signed many players every year and it is something to be proud of."