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Yosua Arya

'A man of his word!' - Barcelona star Gavi unveils SHOCKING new pink hair after Spain's World Cup glory

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LaLiga

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has unveiled a shocking new pink hairstyle to fulfil a promise he made for Spain winning the World Cup. The 22-year-old showed off his radical new look on social media just before returning for pre-season training under Hansi Flick.

  • Gavi fulfils his World Cup promise

    Barcelona midfielder Gavi has proven he is a man of his word after revealing a striking new appearance this week. The Spain international famously promised to dye his hair pink if La Roja managed to win the World Cup.

    It initially seemed that only Marc Cucurella was going to honour his tournament wager. The Chelsea defender made headlines over a week ago when he permanently tattooed the face of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente onto his body. However, Gavi has now proudly followed suit by completing his own pre-tournament pledge. The Andalusian midfielder showcased his bold transformation to his millions of followers on Instagram.

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  • A radical change caught on camera

    Posting two photos with completely pink hair, the Barca star simply captioned the social media update: "A man of his word." This eye-catching style will accompany him during the final days of his summer holidays. The radical transformation was also documented by his regular barber, who happily shared a video of the entire process. The online clip showed a constantly smiling Gavi fully embracing his vibrant new appearance in the salon chair.



  • Double celebration for the midfielder

    The dramatic change of image arrived at the perfect moment for a personal milestone. The Spanish international officially celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday, marking the special occasion with his unique pink hairstyle. The 22-year-old is now looking ahead to the upcoming domestic campaign with renewed optimism. He will soon travel to join his Barcelona team-mates for the pre-season schedule.

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    Targeting a spot under Flick

    Beyond his international success, Gavi has received a massive boost on the injury front. He is now completely recovered from the severe physical issue that kept him sidelined for a significant portion of last season. His immediate challenge is to carve out a regular place in the starting XI under Hansi Flick.

    With his physical fitness fully restored and a World Cup winners' medal successfully secured, Gavi is perfectly poised for the new campaign. The midfielder will be hoping to play a starring role at the Camp Nou.

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