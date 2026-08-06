Galatasaray have turned talk into action over Leao: after making contact with AC Milan in recent days, the Turkish champions submitted an official offer in the last few hours. Cardinale remains willing to sell the Portuguese forward despite the conciliatory signals from both the player and Amorim in recent days.
Translated by
Galatasaray bid for Rafael Leao: AC Milan reject €35 million
AC Milan say no
This morning Galatasaray sent a certified email to AC Milan with the first official offer for Leao: €35 million for a permanent deal, no longer a loan with an option to buy. The Rossoneri consider it too low and are still asking for €50 million for the registration rights to their number 10. The offer was therefore rejected.
New offer on the way
Galatasaray, encouraged by Leao's approval of the move, have taken time to discuss the Portuguese player's dossier internally. The Turkish club plan to present a new offer to AC Milan in the next few hours, one that will probably move close to the €40 million mark. Leao said 'no' to Fenerbahce in recent days because he was not convinced by the technical project. As things stand, only Galatasaray are in the running to sign him.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting