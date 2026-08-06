Galatasaray bid for Rafael Leao: AC Milan reject €35 million

Galatasaray, encouraged by Leao's approval of the move, have taken time to discuss the Portuguese player's dossier internally. The Turkish club plan to present a new offer to AC Milan in the next few hours, one that will probably move close to the €40 million mark. Leao said 'no' to Fenerbahce in recent days because he was not convinced by the technical project. As things stand, only Galatasaray are in the running to sign him.